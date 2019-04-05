Chicago to sue Smollett after refusal to pay investigation costs

(Variety) The city of Chicago is preparing to sue “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett for $130,000 to recoup the costs of its hate crime investigation.

Last week, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office dropped 16 counts against Smollett, who had been accused of faking a hate crime against himself. The decision caused an uproar in Chicago, with Mayor Rahm Emanuel and other officials blasting the prosecutor’s office.

Two days later, the city’s Department of Law sent Smollett a bill in the amount of $130,106.15, and gave him one week to pay up. That deadline expired Thursday afternoon, and the Law Department issued a statement saying it was drafting a lawsuit.