(Fox News) Chick-fil-A might usually be closed on Sundays, but that doesn’t mean they’re not willing to help out a child in need.

Danny Agee, a young boy from Temple, Texas, was scheduled for a brain tumor surgery on the Monday after Easter. The night before the operation, Danny mentioned that he was hungry. When the doctor said he could eat whatever he wanted, he requested one of his favorites: Chick-fil-A.