Chick-fil-A war sparks formal investigation

Colorado’s reputation for hostility to Christianity has been firmly established, having been condemned by no less than the U.S. Supreme Court in the state’s attacks on Masterpiece Cakeshop baker Jack Phillips in the fight it brought over a wedding cake.

Now it appears the city of San Antonio could end up with the same sort of reputation, over a chicken sandwich.

It’s because a formal investigation is being launched into the decision by city officials to discriminate against and exclude Chick-fil-A from an operating agreement at the San Antonio International Airport.

First Liberty Institute, which earlier asked Elaine Chao, the U.S. secretary of transportation, to investigate whether the city’s attack on the restaurant chain violated federal nondiscrimination law and whether that would impact the grants it gets, now is doing its own review.

The city refused to allow the restaurant to operate at its airport because as an organization it has donated to such organizations as the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Paul Anderson Youth Home and the Salvation Army.

“The city’s decision to ban Chick-fil-A was blatant, illegal religious discrimination,” said Hiram Sasser, general counsel to First Liberty Institute. “We want to know just how deep the religious animosity runs within San Antonio’s city government. A tolerant and inclusive city should have nothing to hide.”

The organization has written a letter to the city demanding access to staff reports, comments and assessments relating to the proposed concession agreement between the city and Paradies Lagadere.

That company’s proposal had included Chick-fil-A but councilmembers vetoed that idea, demanding that the chain be barred from the airport.

First Liberty’s letter also seeks communications, notes, or other documents, including but not limited to emails, text messages, notes, statements, letters, reports, and comments, produced by members of the San Antonio City Council, or any employee or staff member of the city council relating to the contract or to Chick-fil-A.

The decision by the city had been revealed only weeks ago.

Councilman Roberto Treviño made the motion to approve the Food, Beverage, and Retail Prime Concession Agreement with Paradies Lagardère for the airport on condition Chick-fil-A be excluded from the agreement. He claimed Chick-fil-A has a “legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior” and that such a business has no place in the city’s airport.

The letter explains that disclosure of the information about the city’s agenda against Chick-fil-A is “in the public interest of ensuring that government entities respect the religious liberty of all Americans and abide by all relevant nondiscrimination laws.”

The chain long has been attacked and targeted by homosexual activists for its owners’ traditional perspective of marriage and more. Despite the attacks, the chain has exploded in growth and popularity in recent years, and is highly sought after by consumers.

The San Antonio council’s snub of the company earlier brought an apology to Chick-fil-A from one council member and an inquiry by the local member of Congress.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dan Loesch were among the critics of the council’s decision.

It was council member Greg Brockhouse who apologized to Chick-fil-A, expressing how much he and other city residents value the company.

Loesch tweeted: “Because [Chick-fil-A executive] Dan Cathy loves Jesus his chicken sandwiches might be infected with the Holy Ghost and make airport people feel uncomfortable.”

The San Antonio Current reported Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, sent a letter to the council asking for an explanation.

Trevino had charged the company’s religious perspective was at fault.

“San Antonio is a city full of compassion, and we don’t have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior,” he said.

Roy responded: “Targeting individuals, organizations, or corporations for carrying out their deeply-held religious beliefs in accord with our laws and consistent with many Americans’ similarly held religious beliefs is hardly making San Antonio a ‘champion of equality and inclusion.'”

The legal team said: “The San Antonio city council may spend its taxpayer dollars as its citizens will tolerate. However, it cannot do so in a way that brazenly violates the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and federal law.”