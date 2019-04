(BBC) – Bitcoin creation has joined a list of activities facing a ban in China.

A notice published online in Mandarin by the country’s economic planning agency added “virtual currency mining activities [including] the production process of Bitcoin” to a list of industries that could be shut down.

The suggestion is that the power consumed by the industry contributes to pollution and wastes resources.

The Chinese public has been invited to comment until 7 May.

The National Development and Reform Commission has not said when the suggested ban might be introduced.