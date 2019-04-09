Christian university students try to shut down Christian speaker

(FOX NEWS) – Conservative commentator Matt Walsh is getting pushback from students at Baylor University, a Christian university in Texas, for a speech he is scheduled to give Tuesday night defending the Christian values of protecting life, marriage, and gender.

Some Baylor students, however, are demanding Walsh’s speech be shut down because of his “anti-LGBTQ” views, according to a Change.org petition that has garnered over 2,200 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

“This cannot be allowed to take place,” the petition reads. “Please remove this from campus events. For the benefit of all LGBTQ+ students, alumni, and future students, this harmful hate speech must be kept off of our beloved campus.”

But Walsh said this shutting down of free speech, let alone at a Christian university in Texas of all places, is nothing new.