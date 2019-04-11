Christianity too hot for city's farmers' market

A federal court in Michigan will hear arguments on Friday about alleged hostility toward religion in a policy adopted by East Lansing.

The case centers on the city’s refusal to allow a farmer to participate in its farmers markets because of his religious beliefs on marriage.

It was two years ago that U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney issued a temporary injunction reversing the city’s actions until a full court hearing can be held, which now has been scheduled.

The U.S. Supreme Court already has ruled that the public display by state officials in Colorado of hostility to baker Jack Phillips’ Christianity was unconstitutional. Phillips refused to create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple because it violated his religious beliefs.

The Michigan case as brought by farmer Steve Tennes of Country Mill Farms.

According to the Alliance Defending Freedom, Tennes posted a notice on his website that he would not permit same-sex “weddings” at his scenic orchard farm because they violate his religious beliefs.

So officials in East Lansing, where he had been selling his products at a farmers market, immediately asked him not to come back. The city then changed its policy to exclude him.

The hearing now will address a request to make permanent a temporary order by Maloney.

See a video about the case:

“All Americans should be free to live and speak according to their deeply held religious beliefs without fear of government punishment,” said ADF Senior Counsel Kate Anderson.

“Yet East Lansing officials changed their market policy to shut out Steve Tennes because they don’t like his Catholic beliefs regarding marriage. That unconstitutional discrimination is what led to the court’s temporary order in favor of Steve in 2017.”

John Bursch, ADF’s VP for appellate advocacy, added: “Courts have rightfully and repeatedly rejected this type of religious hostility, as recently as the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case. That is why we are asking the district court to issue an order that permanently prevents East Lansing from unconstitutionally targeting Steve on the basis of his beliefs. The city’s response to Steve’s beliefs reeks of anti-religious discrimination.”

The lawyers pointed out that the targeting is clear because Tennes and his family are 22 miles outside the city, which is beyond the city’s jurisdiction.

“In a public debate, a city council member said Tennes’ Catholic beliefs are ‘ridiculous, horrible, [and] hateful things.’ In addition, the mayor of East Lansing criticized Tennes for translating his ‘Catholic view on marriage’ into a business practice, suggesting that Tennes was only doing it for the money. Other city officials said that his marriage beliefs were ‘the same’ as those defending post-slavery racism in the Jim Crow South. The city’s public position was that it would expel Country Mill Farms until it successfully changed the Catholic beliefs of Tennes and his family,” ADF said.

In reality, Tennes’ religious beliefs “motivate him to donate thousands of pounds of apples to local food banks, to share and live out his faith before customers and visitors, and to fight government bureaucrats for the right to build housing for migrant workers,” ADF said.

“Those same beliefs compel Tennes and his employees to treat every single customer with dignity and respect,” Bursch explained. “The city’s condemnation of that same faith – not to mention the city’s attempts to change Steve’s beliefs regarding marriage – violate the U.S. Constitution, the most basic notions of religious freedom, and simple common decency.”