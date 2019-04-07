GLOCK, the gun maker that confidently explains it is driven “by a commitment to perfection, relentless innovation and disciplined precision” in making its products, needed a spokesman who was qualified.

Committed to perfection?

“Relentless.”

“Disciplined.”

Hmmm. Kinda limits the field.

To one: Chuck Norris.

The company has just announced the legendary world champion martial artist, actor, producer, philanthropist and entrepreneur is joining Glock as a spokesman.

“The parallels between GLOCK and Norris deliver an authentic, fun and legendary alignment of brands,” the company announced.

Norris already has a familiarity with firearms. He has to, after all those “Chuck Norris Facts.”

Like, “When Chuck Norris donates blood, he avoids the syringe, just asking for a gun and a bucket.”

And, “faster than a speeding bullet” is a Chuck Norris warmup.

And, “Chuck Norris doesn’t dodge bullets, they dodge him.”

And, “Chuck Norris only invented guns because he wanted to make it a fair fight. For others.”

“Chuck Norris revolutionized and ushered martial arts into the American mainstream just like GLOCK revolutionized firearms by inventing and commercializing polymer-based pistols and the SAFE ACTION® System,” said Josh Dorsey, vice president of GLOCK, Inc. “Having him represent the GLOCK brand brings two iconic names together that are mutually committed to perfection and their fan base. We couldn’t be more excited about this partnership.”

The collaboration will include traditional, digital and social campaigns, as well as public appearances. The first will be at the NRA conference in Indianapolis April 26-27, officials said.

“I’m honored to partner with this world-renowned brand,” said Norris. “The values that I have built my life and brand on – tough, real, constant and powerful – are echoed in everything that GLOCK does and creates. Let me put it this way, if I ever decided to go into firearms, there would be no point – I would just be recreating what GLOCK has already built. The only thing that would change is the name.”

More details are available at us.glock.com.

The announcement explains: “GLOCK is a leading global manufacturer of firearms. The simple, safe design of GLOCK’s polymer-based pistols revolutionized the firearms industry and made GLOCK pistols a favorite of military and law enforcement agencies worldwide and among pistol owners. In 2019, GLOCK celebrated its 33rd anniversary in the United States. Renowned for featuring three safeties, GLOCK pistols offer users of every lifestyle confidence they can rely on. GLOCK, Inc. is based in Smyrna, Georgia.”

Norris, meanwhile, has built a reputation that goes beyond even those fictional “facts.”

For example, there was a recent claim in Montreal that police used his gun-toting movie photo on a police vehicle – and that improperly intimidated a crowd.

A political-science professor, Francis Dupuis-Déri, filed the protest with authorities against nine police officers who were patrolling streets in Quebec City last year when the G7 summit was held.

“The complaint includes a video of a protest held June 8 in which a photo of Chuck Norris carrying a rifle in each hand can be seen attached to the door of a police van used to transport an arrested demonstrator,” the report said.

The Norrises’ Kick Start program for school students has taught tens of thousands lessons in self-defense and life.

Norris also has let loose his humorous side more than once.

He released a video that was a parody of an ad by action movie hero Jean-Claude Van Damme, who performed a split between two moving trucks.

Norris’ response was doing the splits between two flying jets

See the Van Damme ad, followed by Chuck Norris’ parody:

Norris has said some of his favorite internet “facts” include:

“When the Boogeyman goes to sleep every night, he checks his closet for Chuck Norris.”

“Chuck Norris doesn’t read books. He stares them down until he gets the information he wants.”

“Outer space exists because it’s afraid to be on the same planet with Chuck Norris.”

When asked what he thought about the phenomenon, Norris said: “My answer is always the same: Some are funny. Some are pretty far out. And, thankfully, most are just promoting harmless fun.”

Norris also downplays the notion that he’s some sort of superhero.

“I’ve got a bulletin for you, folks. I am no superman. I realize that now, but I didn’t always. As six-time world karate champion and then a movie star, I put too much trust in who I was, what I could do and what I acquired. I forgot how much I needed others and especially God. Whether we are famous or not, we all need God. We also need other people.”

Norris has been writing a weekly column exclusively for WND since October 2006.