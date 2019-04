(KWCH) — WICHITA, Kansas — A Wichita church took on a special task this Easter season and paid off medical debt for thousands of Kansans.

Pathway Church said it took some of the money it uses to help those suffering financial hardships and some of the money used to promote its Easter services, and it used those funds to pay off $2.2 million in medical for Kansans who fell into the hardship category.