(FOX5SANDIEGO) — SAN DIEGO — Parishioners and police tackled a woman who entered a Clairemont church service carrying a baby and a handgun on Easter Sunday.

Police first received calls about an armed woman at a church service hosted at Mt. Everest Academy, near the intersection of Balboa and Genessee avenues, around noon. Witnesses said the woman came up on stage through a back entrance, holding a gun in one hand and a young boy in the other.