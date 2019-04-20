CNN's April Ryan says Sarah Sanders' head should be 'lopped off'

(Daily Caller) CNN political analyst April Ryan caught heat from former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee and others for using a gruesome analogy while calling for White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to be fired.

“Not only does she not have credibility, she lied,” Ryan said on a CNN panel Thursday night, during a discussion about Sanders’ 2017 usage of the word “countless” when referring to FBI agents who had lost confidence in their former boss, James Comey.

“She out and out lied, and the people, the American people can’t trust her. They can’t trust what’s said from the president’s mouthpiece-spokesperson from the people’s house. Therefore, she should be let go. She should be fired, end of story,” she said. “When there was a lack of credibility there, you have to start and start lopping the heads off. It’s fire me Thursday or fire me Good Friday. She needs to go.”