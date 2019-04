(CAMPUSREFORM) — The College of Natural Science at Michigan State University urged students to use the singular pronoun “they” in an early April “transgender visibility” email.

MSU’s NatSci Council on Diversity and Community authored the email obtained by Campus Reform entitled “Increasing transgender visibility on campus,” which asked students to “reflect on how visibility of minoritized groups is essential to changing our campus culture,” and provided several online resources to help improve students’ understanding.