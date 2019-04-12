Comedian dies on stage after making joke about stroke

(BBC News) Veteran stand-up comedian Ian Cognito has died on stage during a performance.

The 60-year-old comic sat down on a stool while breathing heavily, before falling silent for five minutes during his show on Thursday.

Compere Andrew Bird said the crowd at the The Atic bar in Bicester had thought it was a joke, and continued to laugh, unaware something was wrong.

South Central Ambulance Service confirmed Cognito was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Bird, who runs the Lone Wolf Comedy Club event at the venue, said Cognito had not been feeling well before the gig started, but insisted on going on stage.