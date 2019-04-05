Congress puts space race on right economic track

The belief in “Buy American” is rooted and grounded in independence, self-reliance and self-sufficiency. It is a fundamental American ideal. However, sovereignty and freedom cannot be obtained if we do not even own the engines that result in the production we all celebrate. Only when we own the means of production can we rule under capitalism.

Fortunately, the U.S. Air Force is moving forward on a congressional directive that will end our dependence on Russian-made engines and preserve our access to space. The Launch Services Agreement (LSA) is an aerospace program which prioritizes investments in American-made launch vehicles to protect the country’s national security interests. On October 10, 2018, Phase 1 of the LSA completed and three domestic aerospace competitors were awarded contracts to begin developing rocket prototypes.

Unfortunately, since SpaceX did not happen to be one of the three selected, the company is lobbying Congress to overturn the U.S. Air Force’s decision, claiming it was arrived at unfairly. SpaceX should use its financial capital to compete for and win contracts it deems important, instead of using it to potentially delay or undermine national security decisions. Although the late Sen. John McCain and I did not share many similar views, I do agree with what he said to members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 7, 2008, “…we have obligations to our country that are greater than our personal ambitions…”

SpaceX should recognize that its obligations to the United States are more important than its corporate ambitions.

The U.S. Air Force’s decision was quite diverse, selecting upstart contractor Blue Origin as well as reliable and more-established firms like Northrup Grumman and United Launch Alliance (ULA). The mandate given to the Air Force is not to make sure that every domestic contractor gets everything it wants all of the time. Its job is to select the most-formidable firms that will keep America safe, secure, and competitive. The United States and China are in a Space Race, and we simply must retain our economic, technological and military advantage. We cannot afford to stand still, waste time with unwarranted delays, and allow China to leapfrog us in the space race. As such, we must allow the LSA to continue unimpeded.

So far, the Air Force has done a fine job in facilitating competition within the domestic market. Few approaches in its selection process could make more economic sense, and it is difficult to imagine that the U.S. Air Force’s approach, motives, and final decision related to national security were less than honorable. With Phase 2 of the LSA fast approaching, in which two companies will compete to produce American-made rockets, the Air Force’s selection process should be lauded, not derailed.

According to Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, “We’re making the most of the authorities Congress gave us and we will no longer be reliant on the Russian-built RD-180 rocket engine. Our launch program is a great example of how we are fielding tomorrow’s Air Force faster and smarter.”

Under the LSA program, the Air Force is complying with a law that mandates the phasing out of Russia’s RD-180 engine that powers the ULA’s Atlas 5 first stage rocket. By the year 2022, America will no longer be reliant on foreign launch vehicles. Why would we not seek an American alternative and end our dependence on Russia?

In his farewell address, George Washington, the father of American independence, warned us against foreign entanglements, saying, “There can be no greater error than to expect or calculate upon real favours from Nations.” I think it is safe to say that few Americans today would say we should seek out or count on real favors from Russia.

If China does eventually surpass us in the space race – if we lose our edge economically, technologically, and militarily – will Americans then passionately go out into the streets, chanting, “We’re number two, we’re number two?”

I doubt it.

