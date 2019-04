(DENVERPOST) — Officials secured schools across the Denver area Tuesday as the FBI and local police hunted for a woman “infatuated with (the) Columbine school shooting” who had traveled to Colorado the night before, made threats and was considered armed and “extremely dangerous.”

Sol Pais, 18, who has family in Florida, was believed to be in the Denver-Littleton area and “attempting to buy firearms” Tuesday, the FBI said in an alert distributed to police agencies in Colorado.