Corsi: Mueller team tried to pressure me to plead guilty

(BREITBART) — Author and political commentator Jerome Corsi, who was under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for potential collusion with Russia, claimed Mueller’s team tried to pressure him to plead guilty, during an interview with SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight.

“I got subpoenaed on August 28. I provided my computers, my laptops, my backup devices, everything, I voluntarily gave to the Special Counsel and to his prosecutors, and from the beginning they treated me like a criminal,” he told host and Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Amanda House in an exclusive interview …