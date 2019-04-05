Cruz threatens legal action against Yale

(Washington Examiner) Sen. Ted Cruz is opening an investigation into Yale Law School for what he claims is discrimination against students with “traditional Christian views” and threatened legal action if they do not cooperate.

The Texas Republican sent a letter, dated Thursday, to Yale Law School Dean Heather Gerken notifying her that he will investigate a new law school policy which Cruz said stems from “unconstitutional animus and a specific discriminatory intent both to blacklist Christian organizations and to punish Yale students whose values or religious faith lead them to work there.” Cruz believes that Yale’s policy change could deny financial assistance to students based on the religious affiliation of the organization for which they choose to work.

Cruz warned Yale “the investigation may include a subpoena… or a referral to the Department of Justice for action against the school” and said that the letter was “notice of [Yale’s] obligation to take reasonable steps to retain all … information relevant to this investigation and potential litigation.”