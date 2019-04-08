Defending Trump's Fed picks

(New York Post) — News that President Trump may nominate Stephen Moore and Herman Cain to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors has invited pushback by pretend-serious people supposedly concerned about these men’s qualifications. The notion that these detractors would accept some other “Good Republican,” just not these two, is a farce.

The Good Republican would mostly agree with Democrats about the horribleness of other Republicans, scowl at standard ­Republican policies and nod along on a panel of liberals on your television. Moore and Cain aren’t Good Republicans, and that’s why their credentials are called into question.

Instead of spending the last two years going after Trump on policy and crafting an attractive agenda, liberals decided the president was a Russian spy. It makes sense they would extend the insanity to his nominees.