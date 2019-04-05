Dem candidate calls for psychologists in White House

(Newsweek) Entrepreneur and Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang has said that he would like to see a mental health professional embedded within the government.

Yang — who announced in November 2017 that he was throwing his hat into the ring for the presidency—made the comments in an interview with Stephen Dubner on Freakonomics Radio.

“We should have a psychologist in the White House that’s looking in on the mental health of the executive branch, because it doesn’t make any sense to me to have that much power and responsibility without some sort of mental health professional monitoring,” Yang said during the interview.