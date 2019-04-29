Dem candidate can't explain 'GDP'

(Washington Examiner) LAS VEGAS — Former Colorado governor and 2020 long shot Democratic presidential hopeful John Hickenlooper struggled to explain what “GDP” stands for when answering a question during a Service Employees International Union conference in Las Vegas.

“Let’s take healthcare as a whole where next year we’ll be at 18% of our GDP. Our gross, whatever that stands for, demographic product,” Hickenlooper said at a convention center full of labor organizers, union members, and activists in Las Vegas, Nevada.” You know, I should know that, I can’t even remember.”

GDP is shorthand for “gross domestic product,” an economic term that measures the total worth of an area’s goods and services. The current GDP of the United States is estimated at roughly $19.4 trillion.