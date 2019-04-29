Democrats' 6-point battle plan to end America

“Discernment is not simply telling the difference between what is right and wrong; rather it is the difference between right and almost right.” – Charles Spurgeon

Discernment is a skill that God calls us to develop. It doesn’t just happen. It requires discipline and practice. It’s a mark of maturity, and right now the very future of our nation demands we develop and deploy it.

“Everyone who lives on milk is unskilled in the word of righteousness, for he is a baby. But solid food belongs to those who are mature, for those who through practice have powers of discernment that are trained to distinguish good from evil” (Hebrews 5:13-14).

Last week I embarked on a long overdue project to declutter my study and put things in order for greater productivity and efficiency. I invested over 21 hours in the task and watched gleefully as the garbage men hauled away the results. Upon completion I revisited my room repeatedly to enjoy the sense of accomplishment it brought.

Carefully surveying articles, documents, folders, books, manuals and publications required discernment to “take out the precious from the worthless” (Jeremiah 15:19). In a similar way, I am convinced that God wants us to educate ourselves, family, friends and churches to examine and expose “worthless,” destructive schemes being promoted by political parties, politicians and presidential candidates today. When a presidential aspirant declares his candidacy, sealing it with a kiss for his gay “spouse” before a national audience, isn’t it time for sober evaluation?

Warnings to heed

America presently is on the threshold of cataclysm. Leftist-leaning extremists want to see the downfall of America as we’ve known it to replace it with a “progressive” new order.

At the same time, a “woke” moment is occurring amongst scores of freedom-loving, patriotic, fair-minded citizens realizing we must coalesce as a bulwark against the surge of secularism, or our children and grandchildren will awaken one day in a country unrecognizable to us.

One of our great presidents, Ronald Reagan, challenged us: “It is up to us in our time to choose, and choose wisely, between the hard but necessary task of preserving peace and freedom, and the temptation to ignore our duty and blindly hope for the best while the enemies of freedom grow stronger day by day.”

He also stated, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

Jesus tells us, “You can discern the face of the sky and of the earth. But why do you not know how to discern the time?” (Luke 12:56)

Reclaiming our godly heritage

America was founded when devout Christians came here entering into a sacred covenant. Their purpose was for “the glory of God and the advancement of the Christian faith.”

When George Washington was inaugurated our first president he immediately led the Founding Fathers, representatives, senators and justices to a chapel on the actual spot we know today as “Ground Zero” to pray for two hours, thanking Almighty God and dedicating America afresh to Him. Our nation and Constitution came out of the First Great Awakening, which solidified America on its Judeo-Christian foundation as “One Nation Under God.”

It is time we reclaim our Christian heritage and resist the radical Democratic revolution attempting to undermine and remove any vestiges of it. A most recent example is removing Kate Smith’s classic rendition of “God Bless America” from Yankees and Philadelphia Flyers games due to some songs she sang in the 1930s that now make this icon a “racist.”

Democrats’ 6-point battle plan

1. Continue flooding Texas, Arizona, Nevada and Florida with illegal immigrants; push voting rights for 16-year-olds and felons; and eliminate the Electoral College so Democrats can permanently lock in the White House, Congress and Senate as elections are determined by Democratic strongholds New York, California, New Jersey and Illinois. It’s called “one party rule,” and once-conservative California (home to twice-elected Gov. Ronald Reagan!) is the model for the “fundamental transformation” of America. Consider that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, barely won his election last year against a leftist, basically unknown politician from El Paso, Beto O’Rourke! If Texas turns Democrat blue, kiss conservative rule in America goodbye with the counterbalance of both parties gone.

2. Through their dominance and control of the media, campuses, Internet and Hollywood, silence and punish with well-financed and coordinated boycotts conservatives and their initiatives promoting freedom of speech and religious liberties, and shame as “bigots,” “racists” and “fill-in-the-blank phobes” everyone expressing disagreement with Democrats’ leftist agenda of “tolerance,” “inclusivity” and “equality.” Here are only a handful of recent victims: Chick-fil-A; producers of pro-life “Unplanned” movie; Vice President Pence; Little Sisters of the Poor; Prager University; along with campus organizations, florists, bakers and multitudes of other conservatives labeled “bigots.”

3. Cleverly package and promote “progressive” socialism, especially to youth, as the cure-all for society’s ills through redistribution of wealth, progressive taxes on the middle and upper class; government control over corporate profits; “free” universal health care; plus, generous entitlements to all, including free college tuition and child care; release from student debt (Elizabeth Warren’s deceptive $1.25 trillion plan); and government subsidized housing for immigrants, minorities and the poor.

Listening to the candidates in town hall meetings trying to outdo one another with their utopian giveaways borders on the absurd as gullible crowds “hoot and holler” their approval.

4. Implement the comprehensive LGBTQ agenda, including indoctrination of children in schools, transgender initiatives, gender reassignment surgery and removal once and for all by law of all “sexual discrimination” toward gays, lesbians and transgenders in the workplace, schools, churches, nonprofits, ministries, adoption agencies and any gatherings of individuals – with NO EXEMPTION FOR CONSCIENCE or appealing to our “religious free exercise” clause. Note: HR-5 is already in the House of Representatives on Pelosi’s priority list and labeled by Mat Staver of Liberty Counsel “the greatest threat to religious freedom in America’s history.” This is steamrolling our way.

5. Continue pushing the “open borders” immigration policy with full acceptance of all children and relatives, no border walls, entrance requirements, E-Verify or penalties for those refusing deportation; disregard the rule of law and give full support for “sanctuary cities”; allow George Soros-funded anarchy to “crash” our immigration system to foster a permanent underclass dependent upon and voting for the Democratic Party. If you think the massive migrant caravans are spontaneous, you need to discern this as a deceptive scheme.

6. Aggressively keep pushing the “progressive” positions of the “new” Democratic Party: taxpayer-funded abortion-on-demand until birth with taxpayer underwriting of Planned Parenthood; legal “right” to infanticide when babies survive abortions; euthanasia/physician-assisted suicide; solidarity and support for radical feminist agenda and marches; legalization of recreational marijuana (presidential candidate Cory Booker introduced a bill to legalize weed nationwide); comprehensive gun control (candidate Kamala Harris says she’d use executive orders to get the guns); support for apocalyptic global warming/climate change initiatives; and, ongoing opposition to any border security wall or alignment with any Trump agenda items lest validity of his presidency be perceived while impeachment proposals are seriously considered.

Here’s the deal: It is not an easy time to be a Christian but it is an exciting time to be “salt” as Jesus directed, preserving society from decay as biblically informed, discerning, courageous Christians exposing how powers and principalities are working. They can and will be thwarted by a united church awakened, praying and fasting plus acting with God-given authority, confident that “when the enemy shall come in like a flood, the Spirit of the Lord shall lift up a standard against him!” (Isaiah 59:19b)

I’m asking, “Will you arise and be a part of the standard?”