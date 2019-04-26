Demonstrator glues her breasts to road in climate protest

(Tribune-Review) For the past 10 days, climate change protesters have been causing havoc in central London.

Protesters — organized as the group Extinction Rebellion — have been distrupting traffic and bus routes by blocking bridges and major intersections in non-violent gatherings.

On Thursday, the Associated Press reports the group targeted London’s financial business district, blocking the road outside investment bank Goldman Sachs. As part of their demonstration, some protesters glued themselves to the doorway of the London Stock Exchange.

One protester took it a step further, gluing her breasts to the ground outside Goldman Sachs offices on Fleet Street, The Sun reports.