Dems' 'Bolshevik ideas' draw warning from Judicial Watch

New “Bolshevik ideas” proposed by Democrats seeking to expand the Violence Against Women Act don’t align with reality and would create unsolvable problems for employers, women’s shelters and law enforcement, contends Judicial Watch.

The Washington watchdog on government warned Wednesday warned that the law, originally designed to protect women from domestic violence, has been loaded with “leftist statutory devices and entitlements.”

Judicial Watch pointed to a statement by Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.

“Transgender women are not biological males; they are transgender women. That’s simply a reality,” the congressman said. “I know there are people who deny that reality, but I think it is a reality.”

The law currently restricts gun rights and requires the prison system to place men who say they are women in women’s facilities.

“If the measure, introduced in the House of Representatives last month, passes it will also defund women’s shelters because they cater to females and don’t allow transgender men who might self-identify as women,” Judicial Watch said.

The law, dating to 1994, has been renewed several times, costing hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

Last year, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, introduced a VAWA reauthorization loaded with similar prohibitions on gun ownership and leftist policies. The bill died, however.

This year’s plan, according to a sponsor, “improves on current law by improving services for survivors of violence, expanding housing protections for survivors, and expanding relevant training for school based and campus health centers.”

But its supporters, Judicial Watch said, “fail to mention various Bolshevik ideas that are being advanced in the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2019.”

“Among them are measures restricting gun ownership, the creation of an alternative justice system to avoid law enforcement and preposterous housing policies that, among other things, protect criminal activity. It also requires the nation’s prisons to incarcerate transgender convicts according to the gender they identify with and women’s domestic violence shelters to take in men that identify as women. The 2019 reauthorization creates a new protected class under ‘gender discrimination’ and specifically prohibits sex segregation in sleeping and housing facilities and leads to the elimination of ‘women’ shelters/transitional housing/sleeping facilities,” Judicial Watch said.

“It is not fair that the government is forcing these organizations to take in biological males to be sleeping right next to biological women,” said Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz.

That’s when Nadler made his claim that individuals who are male but believe themselves to be female are “not biological males.”

Judicial Watch also said the plan would demand that mortgagors include protections for “criminal activity,” allow suspension of the Second Amendment based on an “order” and require employers to let anyone who claims to be a victim to leave work and still get paid.