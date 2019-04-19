Dems look elsewhere after 'collusion' failure

(Washington Examiner) Congressional Democrats are poised to dig deeper into President Trump’s finances following the Thursday release of the Mueller report.

While much of the political focus around Trump’s finances has centered around his tax returns, other investigations into his business dealings and income may progress more quickly, and even possibly yield Trump’s tax information before Democrats’ attempt to demand his tax returns can be hashed out.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee subpoenaed Trump’s accounting firm late last month. On Monday the House Financial Services Committee and House Intelligence Committee jointly subpoenaed Trump’s regular lender, Germany-based Deutsche Bank, among other demands for information on potential Russian money laundering.