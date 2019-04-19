Dems set up showdown with attorney general

(Daily Mail) House Democrats on Friday subpoenaed the full, unredacted report from special counsel Robert Mueller, setting up a legal showdown with Attorney General William Barr.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler demanded the material by May 1, in one of the few instances House Democrats have used their subpoena power against President Donald Trump.

‘My committee needs and is entitled to the full version of the report and the underlying evidence consistent with past practice,’ he said in a statement. ‘Even the redacted version of the report outlines serious instances of wrongdoing by President Trump and some of his closest associates. It now falls to Congress to determine the full scope of that alleged misconduct and to decide what steps we must take going forward.’