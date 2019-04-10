Dems' swap mascots -- from donkey to ostrich

By refusing to recognize a continuing flood of migrant caravans creating havoc on our southern border, one wonders if Democrats have abandoned the donkey, becoming the party of the ostrich. With their collective “head in the sand,” they reject the obvious – i.e., a national emergency clearly exists.

Democrats mimic a trait exhibited by Palestinians vehemently opposed to peace with Israel. Palestinians claim any such agreement, in and of itself, is a form of surrender and submission, harmful to the dignity of Arabs and Muslims. Similarly, Democrats believe acknowledging that a national emergency exists constitutes surrender and submission to President Donald Trump, harming their “dignity.” But their “national emergency be damned” attitude suggests they have already surrendered their dignity as well as an ability to govern.

While Palestinians have not budged from their anti-Israel position, responsible Democrats are recognizing the reality a national border emergency does exist.

Having declared a national emergency in February, Trump exercised his veto power to defeat a Democrat-led effort to undermine his declaration – one Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called “unlawful,” made “over a crisis that does not exist.” Joining Pelosi as she dug in her anti-Trump high heels was BFF and fellow California representative, Trump-hater Adam Schiff. He claimed, “Trump is declaring a national emergency to bypass Congress, to build a wall we don’t need, to address a crisis that doesn’t exist, by claiming an authority he doesn’t have.”

While Pelosi and her competitor as the House leadership’s voice, Alexandria “I-don’t-see- anything-in-America-I-like” Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) of New York, suggest Trump’s national emergency is manufactured, two former senior officials from President Barack Obama’s administration disagree. With Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) people warning “the system is on fire,” these former Obama officials shed knowledgeable insights on the issue, having served in capacities to do so.

In a recent interview on “Cavuto LIVE,” Obama’s DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson said, “By anyone’s definition, by any measure, right now we have a crisis at our southern border.” He continued, “There were 4,000 apprehensions in one day alone this past week, and we’re on pace for 100,000 apprehensions on our southern border this month. That is by far a greater number than anything I saw on my watch in my three years as secretary of homeland security.”

Another voice of an experienced former Obama team member joining the “crisis does exist” chorus is that of former Border Patrol (BP) Chief Mark Morgan. He felt compelled to speak out after the media’s irresponsible use of self-appointed border security experts to downplay the crisis. In an interview with Fox’s Tucker Carlson, Morgan said there is nothing “manufactured” about the hordes of criminals streaming across the border. And, in a comment most telling about his fellow Democrats, Morgan added that anyone claiming the border crisis is manufactured is either misinformed or misleading the American people.

Morgan made his concerns clear to Congress too. He gave testimony explaining just how serious the situation is stating, “We’re experiencing a crisis at the southern border at a magnitude never seen in modern times; it’s unprecedented.”

Praising Border Patrol agents as front-line defenders of our borders, Morgan pointed out they risk their lives every day apprehending rapists, murderers, pedophiles, gang members and other evildoers. Yet, despite DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s report of 17,000 apprehensions of aliens with criminal records, Democrats still see no “evil.”

Asked about allegations most drug smuggling into the U.S. occur at ports of entry, Morgan explained such claims are disingenuous. He lamented, “So you want to say, because more drugs enter the points of entry, therefore it’s not a problem in-between the ports? That’s just fictitious.”

Morgan also reported border wall critics cite non-existent studies claiming illegal immigrants commit crimes at a lower rate than American citizens – a claim lacking merit. Not only are there studies to the contrary, there is testimony given by an Arizona sheriff that putting a wall up in 2005 reduced crime in Yuma County by 91 percent.

In the era of false reporting, Morgan holds little respect for supposed media “fact checkers” who suggest the vast majority of illegal immigration involves visa-overstays. He said, “I can’t believe someone could actually state that … there’s factual, historical data and that is absolutely absurd. That’s false.”

Meanwhile, liberals portray U.S. law enforcement personnel as “bad guys.” AOC falsely claims illegal immigrant children are kept in cages and shot up with drugs to sedate them. She and others fail to report on the brutality of illegals. US Customs and Border Protection agents have observed illegals drag screaming children across razor wire. And the #MeToo activists who were quick to condemn Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh for unsubstantiated claims of sexual abuse remain silent about the female migrant caravan members raped or otherwise victimized by male members. Nor do the media comment much about crimes against American citizens committed by illegals gaining entry. Meanwhile, AOC and her ilk ignore the fact 127 agents have died defending our borders.

Between March 21 and April 1, 17,000 illegal immigrants reportedly were released into the U.S. under its “Catch and Release” program. Going back three additional months, that total increases more than seven-fold. They are simply bussed to nearby cities and dropped off, promising to appear for their immigration and asylum hearings, which could occur years later. Imagine the impact this puts on those cities’ local resources. In a country where we still have over half a million homeless for whom we cannot sufficiently provide, how do we expect to provide for hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants?

The crisis has caused Trump to issue a warning to illegal immigrants: “Our country is full,” and illegals en route to the U.S. should turn around.

Democrats refusing to see the existence of a border crisis fool themselves by embracing a “don’t fix what’s falsely claimed not to be broken” attitude. A more telling description of their attitude is: “There are none so blind as those who will not see.”