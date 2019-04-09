Dept. of Education sues citizens who file public records requests

(WBRZ) – Tonight, there are new allegations the Department of Education is hiding public information from you. State Superintendent of Education John White is suing two citizens who filed public records requests this year.

Last year, the WBRZ Investigative Unit showed the Department paid out thousands of dollars in settlements for not turning over public records to citizens.

Dr. James Finney is an educator, self proclaimed watchdog and someone who is passionate about the education of children. Over the past few years, he claims he’s run into road blocks with the State Department of Education.

“They apparently don’t want anybody to be able to track the numbers to try to get a handle on where the money is going and whether school performance scores are being calculated accurately and fairly,” Finney said.