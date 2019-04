(DAILYMAIL) — President Donald Trump followed the ouster of his Homeland Security secretary with another pink slip on Monday, this time axing the director of the U.S. Secret Service. Trump ordered acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to fire Randolph ‘Tex’ Alles. CNN first reported the move.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Lee Cissna said hours later that he was leaving. So did DHS undersecretary for management Claire Grady and general counsel John Mitnick.