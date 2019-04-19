Did Mueller know 'no collusion' before 2018 midterms?

When did special counsel Robert Mueller know that President Trump and his 2016 campaign did not collude with Russia to defeat Hillary Clinton?

It’s hard not to argue that if voters had the assurance in 2018 that Trump was not an “agent of Russia,” the outcome might have been different. Many Republicans Congress members, with the administration under a cloud, decided not to run for reelection, and Democrats won back the House.

Fox News host Bret Baier raised the issue Thursday after Attorney General William Barr announced Mueller concluded definitively there was no collusion.

If there was definitely no collusion, Baier asked, “when did Robert Mueller and his team know that?”

“They obviously had to know it well before today,” he said. “Did they know it months before today? Did they know if before midterm elections?

“Could that have had an effect,” Baier continued, “had they come to a conclusion prior to the midterm election, for the way the election went?”

Baier argued that for more than 23 months, a “Sword of Damocles” was hanging over the Trump campaign and administration “that is eating away at the body politic.”

Fox News host Bill Hemmer agreed, saying “at the same time it’s consuming your town, right? Day after day and week after week and month after month.”

“Still is,” Baier added.

Seven months before the midterms, in April 2018, political analyst Victor Davis Hanson told the Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs the Mueller investigation had become “a political matter” that would affect the coming elections.

“The more he can draw it out without accountability, the more he can affect the (2018) election, which is ironic,” Hanson said, because Mueller was investigating allegations of outside influence on an election.

See Lou Dobbs’ interview with Victor Davis Hanson: