(London Daily Mail) A dissident writer dubbed the ‘Chinese Solzhenitsyn’ said Friday that his homeland is a ‘threat for the whole world’.

Liao Yiwu, who was jailed for writing a poem called ‘Massacre’ about the Tiananmen Square protests, told AFP that it would be better for mankind if the economic superpower ‘splits up’.

‘My dream is that China splits up into 10 or so countries. Because China as it is today is a threat for the whole world,’ he said as his latest book, ‘Bullets and Opium’, was published in France.