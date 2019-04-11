DOJ appeals decision on work rules

(Washington Examiner) The Department of Justice has appealed a federal judge’s decision to strike down requirements in Kentucky and Arkansas that certain Medicaid beneficiaries work in order to receive government healthcare.

The case will go before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia after being struck down March 27 by Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, an appointee of former president Barack Obama.

At issue are rules the Trump administration approved in the states obligating some people to work, volunteer, or take classes for 80 hours a month to be allowed to remain on Medicaid.