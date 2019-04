(CNBC) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Tuesday as the corporate earnings season kicked into full gear, while also getting a boost from Boeing shares.

The 30-stock Dow ended the day up 67.89 points at 26,452.66 as Boeing gains 1.7%. Shares of the aerospace giant rose after the Federal Aviation Administration said in a report an update to the 737 Max software is “operationally suitable. ”