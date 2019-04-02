Dow snaps 3-day winning streak

(CNBC) – The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the first time in four sessions on Tuesday as investors digested a strong rally from the previous session, while a decline in Walgreens Boots Alliance pressured the index.

The 30-stock Dow closed 79.29 points lower at 26,179.13. The S&P 500 ended the day just above the flatline at 2,867.24, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.25 percent to close at 7,848.69.

Consumer staples and energy were the worst-performing sectors in the S&P 500, sliding 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Real estate outperformed, rising 0.9 percent, while materials climbed 0.4 percent.

“Today looks like consolidation,” said Larry Benedict, founder of The Opportunistic Trader. But “we’ve definitely broken out of that range around 2,800; we’re now around 2,870. We could go to the high” seen last year.