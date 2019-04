(CNBC) — Stocks fell on Monday as Wall Street digested strong gains from the previous week and looked ahead to the start of the corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 84 points. The S&P 500 eked out a 0.1% gain at 2,895.75, in danger of snapping a seven-day winning streak, as the industrial sector dipped 0.4%. The Nasdaq Composite ended Monday 0.2% higher.