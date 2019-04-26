Driver of out-of-control truck arrested for fiery crash

(Denver Channel) LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The driver of a semi that caused a deadly, fiery 28-vehicle crash on I-70 Thursday afternoon will face vehicular homicide charges, authorities said Friday morning.

Ty Countryman with the Colorado Department of Transportation said 24 cars and four semis were involved in the crash, which killed “multiple people,” though an exact number was not yet available. The number of involved vehicles was much higher than Thursday’s estimation of 15, he said. Six people were taken to the hospital and he did not have an update on their condition.

An out-of-control semi carrying lumber caused the crash, he said. The driver of that vehicle was taken into custody on multiple counts of vehicular homicide. These charges stem from interviews and evidence gathered overnight, Countryman said. The driver, who was only identified as a man not from Colorado, was injured, but not seriously. There was no evidence of drugs or alcohol in his system, he said.