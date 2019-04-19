Drunk illegal with deportation order kills St. Paul man

(Minneapolis Star-Tribune) A 19-year-old man has been charged with felony drunken driving for striking another car in St. Paul last week and killing the other driver, according to charges.

Jose O. Vasquez-Guillen, of St. Paul, was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash on April 3 south of the St. Paul Downtown Airport near Concord and Page streets. Mark J. O’Gara, 52, of St. Paul, died at the scene.

Two days after the crash, Vasquez-Guillen left the Ramsey County jail and was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).