(Washington Examiner) The economy grew at a 3.2 % annual rate in the first quarter, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday morning, beating forecasters’ expectations.

The healthy growth rate in gross domestic product also improved on the 2.2% rate seen in the fourth quarter of 2018, despite several economic headwinds, such as the partial government shutdown and a slowdown in the global economy.

President Trump has promised sustained 3% annual GDP growth, a promise that was narrowly fulfilled in 2018 — depending on how you measure GDP.