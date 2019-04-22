Elizabeth Warren blasted for 'free college' proposal

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is proposing that taxpayers forgive student loan debt of up to $50,000 for tens of millions of Americans to stimulate the economy.

Her plan, announced just as the support level for her announced presidential campaign appears to be stuck on the single digits, apparently would offer nothing to those who didn’t go to college.

Nor is it clear what would happen to those who already worked hard, saved their money and paid off their loans.

Social media comments immediately wondered about those of those issues.

“How is that fair for those ppl that worked hard to pay off all their loans?” asked Michael Mei.

And Okio B. Designs said, “Will I get reimbursed for paying back my student loans 20 years ago?”

Further, actor and director Nick Searcy openly questioned the personal gain that would be embedded in her proposal for the senator.

“This makes sense only because @ewarren and her fellow leftists have made college absolutely worthless. The cost of it should be zero, because it isn’t worth anything. But what she is actually proposing is making taxpayers pay her and her fellow leftists lots of money for crap,” he wrote.

Or perhaps it would be a way of assuring future income for those like Warren.

She’s paid by tax money now, in the Senate. But for years she taught at Rutgers, Houston, Texas-Austin, Pennsylvania and Harvard, and she and her husband have an estimated worth of between $4 million and $11 million.

She said, “I’m calling for universal free college and the cancellation of student loan debt for more than 95% of Americans. This is the kind of big, structural change we need to make sure our kids have opportunity in this country.”

CBS said student debt now totals $1.46 trillion and those payments are linked to delayed first home purchases and more.

“Obtaining a college degree has become something of an economic Catch-22 in recent decades. Earning a bachelor’s degree is increasingly necessary to guarantee lifelong higher earnings — but the accompanying debt can hamper a grad’s ability to buy a house, a car or climb the socioeconomic ladder,” the network commented.

It said the typical repayment is about $400 a month, which would be a benefit to those who borrowed should those payments be canceled.

“The impact would help not only boost millennials, but Gen Xers and baby boomers who are also struggling to repay their loans. ‘This is an issue that affects me and so many of my friends,’ one Twitter user wrote. ‘The effect on the economy would be enormous, and not just millennials moving out of their parents houses, but Gen X folks like me who just might be able to buy a house,'” the network said.

It noted the plan would benefit much more broadly students from richer families, as well as whites and Asians over those of other races.

Warren proposes to pay for the plan by a new tax on the wealthy, from which she suggests taking $2.75 trillion over 10 years.

Her proposal would forgive loans up to $50,000 for households with income of $100,000 or less. Less would be forgiven for wealthier households.

Also, the plan is to make colleges tuition-free for lower-income households.

She has grant programs for housing, food, books and more, an expansion of Pell Grants and $50 billion for black colleges.

A similar, previous, plan failed in Congress just last year.

And Barack Obama’s plan some years ago to have the government take over student loans nationwide, which the Wall Street Journal described as a “bill for buying millennial votes,” is estimated by the Government Accountability Office to have cost taxpayers $108 billion.