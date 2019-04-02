EU negotiator: Messy no-deal Brexit 'looks likely'

(NEW YORK POST) – EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned Tuesday that Britain’s disorderly exit from the European Union is becoming more likely by the day unless the UK drastically changes its spiraling course toward a no-deal Brexit.

“As things stand now, the no-deal option looks likely, I have to tell you the truth,” Barnier told European legislators.

Despite the downbeat assessment, Barnier said “we can still hope to avoid it” through intensive work in London ahead of an April 10 EU summit. A no-deal Brexit could come as soon as two days after that.

“We still have a little bit of patience,” Barnier said, but urged British legislators and the government to take a more realistic approach as soon as possible.