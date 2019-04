(FOXNEWS) — A former attorney general has slammed CNN host Chris Cuomo, accusing the host of “misleading” his audience about the Mueller investigation.

Michael B. Mukasey, a former federal judge, and President George W. Bush’s attorney general, took Cuomo on during an interview on his show Tuesday night. During a discussion about Attorney General Barr’s summary of the Mueller report, Cuomo argued that Barr wrote his letter in a purposeful way to mislead the American people.