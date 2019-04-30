Ex-CIA agent: Indictments coming for officials who tried 'coup' against Trump

A former CIA officer is warning that Obama administration officials who attempted a “coup” against President Trump, through the Russia investigation will soon face criminal charges.

And he fears the left’s response will include violence.

CIA whistleblower Kevin Shipp was interviewed by Greg Hunter on his USAWatchdog site.

Shipp addressed the claims made in an opposition research document, the Steele “dossier,” that was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 president race.

It made wild and claims about President Trump, and was used as evidence by the Obama administration to spy on the Trump campaign.

American taxpayers spent some $35 million on the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, who concluded there was no collusion by the Trump campaign.

Now, FBI Director William Barr has promised to review the origins of the probe. He told Congress he believes the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign.

“There will be arrests and indictments without question. … This was a coup,” Shipp said. “It was a conspiracy. It was criminal activity. These people need to be indicted, charged and need to be put in prison, and if they’re not, then our Constitution is nothing more than a sham.”

John Brennan, Obama’s CIA director, was a key player in the dossier scheme, he said, both in its creation and dissemination.

“John Brennan is saying these crazy things because I think he knows he is going to be indicted for this coup against a candidate and then elected president,” said Shipp. “He is the one that took the dossier. He’s the one that disseminated it. He’s the one that leaked it to the press, calling it intelligence, falsifying intelligence. Those are felonies. He’s the one that broke into the Senate on Capitol Hill, into his bosses, the Select Committee, to spy on the torture report. This man has committed several felonies and he knows darn well he has, so he’s coming out screaming and yelling, like a mockingbird, to the press, trying to cover, before this whole thing comes apart at the seams.

“This rises to the level of treason,” he said.

The interview:

President Trump has described the efforts to remove him from office as a “coup.”

Shipp said there’s a “not so covert” civil war because of “a Marxist movement within the DNC.”

“They have to change and eliminate the Constitution. … They want to change the First Amendment and the Second Amendment first of all. Second of all, they despise and are targeting Christianity because Christianity … underlines the Constitution and is mentioned in the Declaration of Independence.

“Their third target is the founding principles of America. That’s our culture. They have to destroy those three things if they are going to overturn our Constitution and turn this into a global Marxist government,” he said.

He said he expects the president to use his power to declassify classified information to show the American public what happened.

But he warned that the left won’t go quietly.

“As these indictments begin to come out, and as the players are called out, the violence on what I call the Dark Left, the violence is going to increase to the point where it’s going to be very, very bad. There are going to be beatings and probably shootings, and shooting at police. … There is going to be a lot of violence coming from the left in the next year or two,” he said.

On social media he confirmed he’s not calling for an armed response to such attacks, but is recommending people be able to defend themselves.

BizPacReview reported after Shipp left the agency he wrote two books: “In from the Cold: CIA Secrecy and Operations” and “From the Company of Shadows.”

The comments aligned with former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova’s claim that a “bombshell” report on former FBI director James Comey will be released in the next two weeks.

“It is going to open up the investigation on a very high note and there are going to be criminal referrals in it,” he said without any further details about the report.

In March 2018, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed U.S. Attorney John Huber to investigate Republican claims of FBI misconduct.

DiGenova said it’s been “evident since day one that there has been a brazen plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton illegally and then if she lost the election, to frame Donald Trump.”

DiGenova said the problem for Comey, Brennan, former DNI James Clapper and others is the FISA court already has communicated its findings to the Justice Department and Attorney General William Barr.

“And their findings are that for more than four years before the election of Donald Trump there was an illegal spying operation going on by FBI contractors, four of them, to steal information on Americans and to use it against the Republican Party,” the former U.S. attorney said.

Brennan and Clapper also are at the center of a new Judicial Watch Freedom of Information lawsuit.

The government watchdog is demanding access to communications between them and with CNN around the time the Clinton-DNC dossier was being pitched to key media outlets, Judicial Watch said.

“A House report detailed that Clapper leaked information regarding the dossier to CNN in January 2017,” Judicial Watch said, noting he signed on as an analyst for CNN in August 2017. “Judicial Watch is also seeking records of communications between Clapper and Obama CIA Director John Brennan regarding the dossier , which was authored by former British spy and FBI payee Christopher Steele.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said his organization is going to court “trying to get the truth about the Obama gang illegal leaks and conspiracy targeting President Trump.”

“Clapper and Brennan were key proponents of the big lie, exposed by the Mueller report, that President Trump colluded with the Russians,” he said. “Judicial Watch FOIA litigation is the best hope for getting full accountability on this attack on our constitutional republic.”

Brennan repeatedly insisted Mueller would reveal crimes by the president. He openly accused Trump of treason.

That and other comments prompted Trump to revoke Brennan’s security clearance.