DiGenova: 'Bombshell' report on Comey coming

While Washington is anticipating Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on FISA court abuse by the Obama administration, a lesser known report centering on former FBI director James Comey will be released soon along with criminal referrals, declared a former U.S. attorney.

The Comey report will be “a bombshell,” said Joe diGenova in an interview Wednesday night with “Ingraham Angle” guest host Mike Huckabee.

“It is going to open up the investigation on a very high note and there are going to be criminal referrals in it,” he said without any further details about the report.

In March 2018, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed U.S. Attorney John Huber to investigate Republican claims of FBI misconduct.

DiGenova said it’s been “evident since day one that there has been a brazen plot to exonerate Hillary Clinton illegally and then if she lost the election, to frame Donald Trump.”

The alleged FISA court abuse centers on the Obama Justice Department’s and FBI’s use of the anti-Trump “dossier” funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee that was used to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign in 2016.

“This dossier was a knowing part of that. It was created by Hillary Clinton. It was created knowingly by John Brennan as part of a scheme to do everything they could to harm Donald Trump,” he said.

DiGenova said the problem for Comey, former CIA director John Brennan, former director of national intelligence James Clapper and others is the FISA Court already has communicated its findings to the Justice Department and Attorney General William Barr.

“And their findings are that for more than four years before the election of Donald Trump there was an illegal spying operation going on by FBI contractors, four of them, to steal information on Americans and to use it against the Republican Party,” the former U.S. attorney said.