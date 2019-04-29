Explosion of anti-Semitism on the left

The left and its comrades in the mainstream media have taken the Jewish vote for granted for years. Jews are one of the most reliable constituencies of the Democratic Party. A CNN poll last fall found that nearly 80 percent of Jews voted Democratic in the midterm elections. Only 17 percent voted Republican. Yet anti-Semitism on the left in the U.S. has increased recently, including in the media.

The Democrats treat people according to group identities instead of as individuals. So when one of their group constituencies inevitably clashes with another group constituency, the Democrats have to pick a side. When it’s radical Islam v. Jews, it’s an easy call. Since radical Islam is less compatible with U.S. values than Judaism, the Democrats side with the radicals. The Democrats want to tear down the U.S. and replace it with something drastically different. They especially want to destroy our Judeo-Christian heritage.

It’s become so bad that Sean Spicier, the parody Twitter account of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, tweeted, “Luckily in this day and age it’s virtually impossible for anti-Semites to stay anonymous, almost all of them have a (D) next to their name.”

The current wave of anti-Semitism gained momentum with the election of Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. to Congress. Both are radical Islamists and the first two female Islamic members ever elected to Congress. In February, Omar retweeted a post discussing how she and Tlaib were facing punishment from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for criticizing Israel. She added, “It’s all about the Benjamins, baby.” Benjamins refers to $100 bills, which feature an image of Benjamin Franklin. It was a reference to Jews and money. The phrase comes from a song with the same name by Puff Daddy, who sang about money and used the word Hebrews in one version of the song. Only after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ordered Omar to apologize did she retract her tweet.

Tlaib sparked outrage when she tweeted in January that people supporting a bill protecting states that penalize Israel boycotters “forgot what country they represent.” Critics immediately pointed out that the “dual loyalty” accusation is a known anti-Semitic line. But she did not delete her tweet.

Last Thursday, the New York Times published a hateful cartoon of President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In it, Trump is portrayed as blind, wearing a yarmulke and holding a leash attached to Netanyahu, who is depicted as a dog with a Star of David for a collar. The newspaper retracted the cartoon and apologized only after being called out.

Some believe the anti-Semitic rhetoric of Omar and Tlaib is inciting violence against Jews. Highland Park, Illinois, Rabbi Evan Moffic warned on a “Fox & Friends” panel, “When Ilhan Omar said ‘It’s all about the Benjamins, baby,’ and she said Israel has ‘hypnotized the world,’ she’s drawing on these stereotypes that have murdered millions of people in the Holocaust, which just happened 75 years ago. … It’s exactly because of that rhetoric.”

Hate crimes against Jews have been increasing in the U.S. Police reported a significant increase of them in New York City earlier this year in comparison to last year.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire on a synagogue near San Diego on the last day of Passover, killing a woman and injuring three others. In his manifesto, he criticized Trump for being a Zionist, Jew-loving and anti-white.

On Oct. 27 of last year, a gunman attacked a synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 and injuring seven. He stated on a social media website that he opposed Trump, who he claimed was surrounded by Jews. He used an expletive to describe Jews and said they were an “infestation” at the White House.

Yet predictably, the left accused Trump and the right of anti-Semitism. After the San Diego area synagogue shooting, CNN’s Brian Stelter blamed “right-wing message boards.” Baltimore Sun media critic David Zurawik claimed Trump had opened “the Gates of Hell.” Former Obama administration official Joel Martin Rubin said Trump encouraged anti-Semitism. And a CNN panel questioned whether Trump’s condolences after the shooting were sincere.

This is bizarre since both synagogue shooters clearly stated they detested Trump and his favorable relationship with Jews. The reality is, the left has a problem with pointing a finger at the right over the very things it’s doing itself. The left may claim it’s not anti-Semitic, but the incidents linking the left to anti-Semitism are increasing. Brandon Straka, the leader of the #WalkAway movement fleeing the Democrats, is now starting a #WalkAway plan for Jews. Since the influence of the radical Islamists appears to be increasing in the U.S. thanks to the Democrats, it is very likely he will have some success.