(BBC News) Ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage has launched his new Brexit Party, saying he wants a “democratic revolution” in UK politics.

Speaking in Coventry, he said May’s expected European elections were the party’s “first step” but its “first task” was to “change politics”.

“I said that if I did come back into the political fray it would be no more Mr Nice Guy and I mean it,” he said.

But UKIP dismissed the Brexit Party as a “vehicle” for Mr Farage.