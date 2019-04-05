Farrakhan: I am the true Jesus

God does not love this world. God never sent Jesus to die for this world. Jesus died because he was 2,000 years too soon to bring about the end of the civilization of the Jews. He never was on no cross. There was no Calvary for that Jesus. Learn more: https://t.co/tyNLPuzvxd pic.twitter.com/X2U6leQQC4 — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) March 30, 2019

Known for his anti-Semitic comments, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan recently declared to his followers that he is the true Jesus.

The statement made in his Saviours’ Day keynote address in February was reported Thursday by FoxNews.com.

Farrakhan mocked the message of the famous Bible verse John 3:16.

“God does not love this world. God never sent Jesus to die for this world,” he said. “Jesus died because he was 2,000 years too soon to bring about the end of the civilization of the Jews. He never was on no cross, there was no Calvary for that Jesus.”

Instead, said Farrakhan, Jesus’ name would live until “the one that he prefigured came into existence.”

“The real story is what I tried to tell you from the beginning. It didn’t happen back there. It’s happening right while you’re alive looking at it,” Farrakhan said.

“I represent the Messiah. I represent the Jesus and I am that Jesus. If I am not, take my life.”

Farrakhan said he makes the deaf hear and dumb speak.

“When I made the call in 1995 to black people, with the Million Man March, that was like Jesus calling Lazarus and Lazarus came forth,” he said.

The cross is meant for him, the Nation of Islam leader said.

“Some of you do today reject because the white man told you I’m an evil man, I’m a hater, I’m an anti-Semite. I hate Jewish people, I hate gay people. Here I am in front of you. I represent the Jesus that saves. I don’t represent somebody that came to judge you and me for our errors and mistakes,” he said.

“Everywhere I went I found myself rejected. My black people, they accepted me. But now white people are frightening the hell out of black people. College presidents are punished for allowing me or anyone that represents me to come on the college campus because they fear what’s in my mouth from my teacher the Honorable Elijah Muhammad.”

Clarifies ‘anti-termite’

Last May, Farrakhan lost his verified status on Twitter after posting a video in which he asked: “Will you recognize Satan? I wonder, will you see the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan, which has many races in it because Satan has deceived the whole world?”

In October, he posted a video in which he said he was not “anti-Semite” but “anti-Termite.”

He clarified that statement in his February address, saying the “anti-termite” reference was not to all Jews but “the richest 10 percent of Americans” who own “84 percent of all stocks.”

In November, Farrakhan led “Death to America” chants during a visit to Iran.

In once instance, he led the chant after telling Iranian students that America “has never been a democracy.”