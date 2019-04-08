FBI docs show 'cover-up' of Hillary's email server

The Washington watchdog Judicial Watch has released 422 pages of FBI documents showing evidence of “cover-up” discussions related to Hillary Clinton’s unauthorized email system within the company that managed it.

A Platte River Networks email sent in December 2014 says: “Its [sic] all part of the Hillary coverup operation I’ll have to tell you about it at the party.”

The documents obtained by Judicial Watch also show Intelligence Community Inspector General Charles McCullough forwarding “concerns” about classified information contained in the Clinton emails.

Judicial Watch also obtained Clinton’s 2009 classified information Non-Disclosure Agreement bearing her signature.

And documents show Platte River Networks’ use of BleachBit on the Clinton server to delete files. The program was downloaded on March 31, 2015, according to a computer event log. Over the next half hour it was used to delete the files on the server at a time when they were under subpoena.

The October 2016 Freedom of Information Act lawsuit was filed after the Justice Department failed to comply with a July 2016 FOIA request.

‘Hundreds of classified emails’

Emails and handwritten notes written in June and July 2015 from the Office of the Intelligence Community Inspector General discuss “concerns” over classified information on the server.

A redacted sender writes to State Department Official Margaret “Peggy” Grafeld that “inadvertent release of State Department’s equities when this collection is released in its entirety — the potential damage to the foreign relations of the United States could be significant. ICIG McCullough forwards the concern, saying: ‘Need you plugged in on this.'”

The sender writes: “While working with this inspector, I have personally reviewed hundreds of documents in the HRC collection. I can now say, without reservation, that there are literally hundreds of classified emails in this collection; maybe more.”

In an August 2015 internal FBI memo, the FBI notes that Hillary Clinton had signed a June 28, 2011, official correspondence advising all State Department employees that, “due to ‘recent targeting of personal e-mail accounts by online adversaries,’ State employees should ‘avoid conducting official Department business from (their) personal e-mail accounts.”

The same FBI memo noted a memo from Under Secretary of State for Management Patrick Kennedy to all senior State Department officials on Aug. 28, 2014. In it, Kennedy included excerpts from the Foreign Affairs Manual that said that “classified information must be sent via classified e-mail channels only.”

The documents uncovered by Judicial Watch also show infighting between Kennedy and the ICIG over the processing of the potentially compromised Clinton email communications.

A June 15, 2015, memo by the ICIG regarding the State Department’s review of Hillary Clinton’s emails, Judicial Watch said, indicates the retired foreign service officers assigned the task were “not optimal.”