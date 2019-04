(Gateway Pundit) ISIS brides are reportedly enforcing strict caliphate rules in the al-Hawl refugee camp in northern Syria.

According to the Guardian the ISIS brides are beating women who remove their niqabs.

The ISIS women are known for their savage treatment of their peers.

Female ISIS militants published a manifesto recently hoping to draw more girls and women to the Caliphate. The manifesto says it’s acceptable for girls to marry at nine years-old but that 15 and 16 was preferable – when they are “still young and active.”