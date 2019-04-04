Fired prosecutor admits discussing with deputy plan to tape Trump

(Washington Examiner) Preet Bharara said he discussed secretly taping President Trump with his deputy when Bharara was still a U.S. attorney in the early days of Trump’s presidency.

Bharara, who said he never went through with taping the president, said Trump fired him as the chief federal prosecutor in Manhattan just two days after that conversation took place, Yahoo News reported.

“It was a wacko time in the United States,” Bharara said, describing the weeks following the firing of FBI Director James Comey in May 2017. “Maybe some people weren’t thinking fully rationally, but people were really worried. And, people really thought that you had an unhinged president.”