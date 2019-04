(STUDYFINDS) — Customer service is at times as maddening an experience for workers as it is for the customer. A new study finds that employees who force themselves to smile and act happy in front of customers, or those who try to hide feelings of annoyance, may drink more heavily after work than those who don’t.

Researchers at Penn State University and the University of Buffalo studied the drinking habits of individuals who routinely work with the public, such as food service employees, nurses, or teachers.