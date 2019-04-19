Former airline worker admits being Chinese agent

(Washington Examiner) A former employee of a Chinese airline pleaded guilty Wednesday to acting as agent of the Chinese government for smuggling packages on flights from New York on behalf of the country’s military.

Ying Lin, a naturalized U.S. citizen from China, transferred packages from Chinese military officers assigned to the country’s United Nations mission in New York onto planes flying to China. The packages were listed as unaccompanied luggage or falsely listed under the names of passengers on the flights, breaking U.S. air safety rules that require checked baggage be accepted only from ticketed passengers, prosecutors said.

“This case is a stark example of the Chinese government using the employees of Chinese companies doing business here to engage in illegal activity,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers said in a statement. “Covertly doing the Chinese military’s bidding on U.S. soil is a crime, and Lin and the Chinese military took advantage of a commercial enterprise to evade legitimate U.S. government oversight.”