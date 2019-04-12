Former pope contradicts Francis on clergy sex abuse

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has remained mostly silent about church affairs since abdicating the papacy six years ago, making his letter contradicting his successor on the crisis of clerical sex abuse all the more significant.

Benedict’s 6,000-word letter published Thursday points to the secularization of the West, the 1960s sexual revolution and Catholic seminaries filled with “homosexual cliques,” the Washington Post reported.

While Francis has blamed the abuse largely on corrupted power of clergy, Benedict emphasizes in his letter theological and societal problems.

“Why did pedophilia reach such proportions?” Benedict writes, according to the Catholic News Agency. “Ultimately, the reason is the absence of God.”

Benedict says in his letter he contacted both Francis and the Vatican’s secretary of state before proceeding. He concludes with a word of thanks to Francis for his work to show “the light of God.”

“Since I myself had served in a position of responsibility as shepherd of the Church at the time of the public outbreak of the crisis, and during the run-up to it, I had to ask myself – even though, as emeritus, I am no longer directly responsible – what I could contribute to a new beginning,” Benedict writes.

The Post spotlighted a Twitter message from David Gibson, the director of Fordham University’s Center on Religion and Culture, saying it was a “major problem” that Benedict was “blaming the abuse crisis on liberal mores and gays and secularization.”

Benedict’s narrative, he said, “runs against everything said and done” at a February summit Francis hosted on the clergy abuse crisis.

“So it is deeply problematic and damaging at a crucial time,” Gibson wrote.

‘The climate in the seminaries’

Benedict’s letter echoes Catholics who have pointed to research showing the vast majority of cases of abuse by priests are not acts of “pedophilia,” sexual contact between an adult and a pre-pubescent youth. Rather, they amount to sexual seductions of teenage boys by predatory homosexual men.

“In various seminaries homosexual cliques were established, which acted more or less openly and significantly changed the climate in the seminaries,” Benedict writes.

Father Donald B. Cozzens, author of “The Changing Face of the Priesthood,” has said the “real problem the Catholic Church faces” is the “disproportionate number of gay men that populate our seminaries.”

“I think we have to ask the question: Why are 90 to 95 – and some estimates say as high as 98 – percent of the victims of clergy acting out against teenagers, boys? Why isn’t there … a higher percentage of teenage girls?” Cozzens said in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” in 2002.

Stephen Rubino, a lawyer who has represented more than 300 alleged victims of priest abuse, has estimated 85 percent of the victims have been teenage boys. And Catholic psychiatrist Dr. Richard Fitzgibbons, who has treated many victims and offending priests, has concurred with that figure. He has said that 90 percent of his patients are either abused teenage males or their priest abusers.

National Review senior writer Rod Dreher wrote in 2002 that it’s “chiefly a scandal about unchaste or criminal homosexuals in the Catholic priesthood.”

“For Catholics, to start asking questions about homosexuality in the priesthood is to risk finding out more than many Church members prefer to know,” he wrote.

“For journalists, to confront the issue is to risk touching the electrified third rail of American popular culture: the dark side of homosexuality.”